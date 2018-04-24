Ivey award-winner Tyler Michaels rehearses MinnRoast's opening number
Ivey award-winning performer Tyler Michaels will add some star power to the show when he reprises his breakout role as the emcee from "Cabaret" to perform the opening number at this Friday's MinnRoast.
Joining Tyler in this year's show: U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, Gov. Mark Dayton, actresses Sally Wingert and Michelle Hutchison, Mayors Melvin Carter and Jacob Frey, Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt, Prairie Fire Lady Choir, radio personalities Gary Eichten and Brian "BT" Turner, former Vice President Walter Mondale and many more.
Individual tickets start at $14. MinnPost Gold and Platinum members receive a 25% discount on show-only tickets. Become a Gold member by donating $10 or more per month. Gold and Platinum members can email Tanner Curl to receive the discount code.
And if you can't be there, but want to support MinnPost's nonprofit newsroom, you can donate now. At the show, we'll be raising funds specifically for our 2018 election coverage. With numerous competitive races this year, your support provides the resources our team needs to take you deep into the election and the issues shaping Minnesota's future.
