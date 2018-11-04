Late addition: Sen. Amy Klobuchar to appear in MinnRoast 2018
MinnPost's biggest event of the year just got bigger: Senior Sen. Amy Klobuchar has agreed to join MinnRoast on April 27 at the Historic State Theatre in Minneapolis. Check out her hilarious monologue from last year:
MinnRoast has become a highlight of the Minnesota political calendar, bringing politicians, actors, singers and journalists together to poke fun at the state of our state in parodies, video sketches, and monologues.
Joining Sen. Klobuchar in this year's show: Reps. Tom Emmer and Keith Ellison, Mayors Jacob Frey and Melvin Carter, Gov. Mark Dayton, vocalists Maria Jette and Tesfa Wondemagegnehu, Speaker Kurt Daudt, radio personality Brian "BT" Turner and many more.
Multi-ticket sponsorships – which include a VIP pre-show reception – start at $500. MinnPost Gold and Platinum members receive a 25% discount on show-only tickets. Become a Gold member by donating $10 or more per month. Gold and Platinum members can email Tanner Curl to receive the discount code.
