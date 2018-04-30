May 2018 MinnPost partner offers to members announced
Our next monthly MinnPost members ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 1, and feature the following offers:
- The Ordway Center for Performing Arts — Two tickets to Broadway Mixtape Live!: Showstoppers on the date of your choosing — May 10 or May 11 at 8 p.m.
- Minnesota Orchestra — One pair of tickets to American Voices: Copland, Bernstein and Barber on Friday, May 4, at 8 p.m. and one pair of tickets to Britten and Schumann on Friday, May 11, at 8 p.m.
- Park Square Theatre — Two pairs of tickets to Ken Ludwig's Bakerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery on Saturday, June 23, at 2 p.m.
- Westminster Town Hall Forum — Two pairs of premium reserved seats to Richard Stengel - Mandela's Way: Lessons for an Uncertain Age on Tuesday, May 22, at 7 p.m.
- Cowles Center for the Performing Arts — One pair of tickets Stuart Pimsler Dance & Theater on the date of your choosing — May 11 or 12 at 7:30 p.m. or May 13 at 2 p.m.
- Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus — One pair of tickets to Queen on Saturday, June 16, at 8 p.m. at Ted Mann Concert Hall.
- Cantus — Two pairs of tickets to Covers: A Pop Concert on Friday, June 1, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cowles Center for Dance and the Performing Arts.
Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.
To take part in this and future giveaways, you must be a MinnPost Gold or Platinum member, have a MinnPost.com user account and be logged in to the site.
Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. on May 1 will be eligible to participate in this month's giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.
If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.
Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our April offers:
- The Ordway Center for Performing Arts — Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: The Scared Scriptless Tour
- Northrop — Alonozo King LINES Ballet
- Westminster Town Hall Forum — Steve Schmidt: A Candid Look at Today's Headlines
- Minnesota Orchestra — Liszt Piano Concerto
- Minnesota Opera — Thaïs
- American Craft Council — American Craft Show
- VocalEssence — Rutter Returns
- The O'Shaughnessy at St. Catherine University — Rhythmic Circus: Feet Don't Fail Me Now
- Cowles Center for the Performing Arts — Zonongo Flamenco Dance Theatre
Most Commented