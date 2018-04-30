Skip to Content

May 2018 MinnPost partner offers to members announced

By Laura Lindsay | 04/30/18

Our next monthly MinnPost members ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 1, and feature the following offers:

Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.

To take part in this and future giveaways, you must be a MinnPost Gold or Platinum member, have a MinnPost.com user account and be logged in to the site.

Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. on May 1 will be eligible to participate in this month's giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.

If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.

Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our April offers:

  • The Ordway Center for Performing Arts — Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: The Scared Scriptless Tour
  • Northrop — Alonozo King LINES Ballet
  • Westminster Town Hall Forum — Steve Schmidt: A Candid Look at Today's Headlines
  • Minnesota Orchestra — Liszt Piano Concerto
  • Minnesota Opera — Thaïs
  • American Craft Council — American Craft Show
  • VocalEssence — Rutter Returns
  • The O'Shaughnessy at St. Catherine University  — Rhythmic Circus: Feet Don't Fail Me Now
  • Cowles Center for the Performing Arts — Zonongo Flamenco Dance Theatre

Laura is MinnPost’s Advertising Coordinator. Before coming to MinnPost in 2016, she worked in development and marketing at a Twin Cities youth development organization.