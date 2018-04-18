Prairie Fire Lady Choir lend their voices to MinnRoast 2018
Prairie Fire Lady Choir is a Twin Cities-based, all-female a cappella singing group of sixty members. We're happy to announce they'll be performing a medley at MinnRoast for the very first time. Hear their harmonies on April 27 at the Historic State Theatre.
MinnRoast has become a highlight of the Minnesota political calendar, bringing politicians, actors, singers and journalists together to poke fun at each other in parodies, video sketches, and monologues.
Joining Prairie Fire Lady Choir in this year's show: Gov. Mark Dayton, actresses Sally Wingert and Michelle Hutchison, Rep. Tom Emmer, actor Tyler Michaels, Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, vocalists Maria Jette and Tesfa Wondemagegnehu, and many more.
Individual tickets start at $14. MinnPost Gold and Platinum members receive a 25% discount on show-only tickets. Become a Gold member by donating $10 or more per month. Gold and Platinum members can email Tanner Curl to receive the discount code.
And if you can't be there, but want to support MinnPost's nonprofit newsroom, you can donate now. At the show, we'll be raising funds specifically for our 2018 election coverage. With numerous competitive races this year, your support provides the resources our team needs to take you deep into the election and the issues shaping Minnesota's future.
Most Commented