Rising star Tyler Michaels joins the cast of MinnRoast 2018
One of the brightest new stars on the Twin Cities theater scene, Tyler Michaels, will make his MinnRoast debut on April 27 at the Historic State Theatre. Michaels received the Emerging Artist Ivey Award in 2014 and has been honored with the "Mark Twain Comedic Performance Award" from the Kennedy Center.
MinnRoast has become a highlight of the Minnesota political calendar, bringing politicians, actors, singers and journalists together to poke fun at the state of our state in parodies, video sketches, and monologues.
Joining Tyler Michaels in this year's show: Gov. Mark Dayton, Sens. Amy Klonbuchar and Tina Smith, Reps. Tom Emmer and Keith Ellison, Mayors Jacob Frey and Melvin Carter, actresses Sally Wingert and Michelle Hutchison, radio personalities Gary Eichten and Brian "BT" Turner, and many more.
Multi-ticket sponsorships – which include a VIP pre-show reception – start at $500. MinnPost Gold and Platinum members receive a 25% discount on show-only tickets. Become a Gold member by donating $10 or more per month. Gold and Platinum members can email Tanner Curl to receive the discount code.
