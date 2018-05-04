Sen. Tina Smith returns to the MinnRoast stage for 2018
Tina Smith traded barbs with Gov. Mark Dayton on the MinnRoast stage for years when she was lieutenant governor. Now, as the junior senator from Minnesota, she'll be flying solo at MinnRoast 2018.
MinnRoast has become a highlight of the Minnesota political calendar, bringing politicians, actors, and journalists together to poke fun at each other in songs, skits, videos, and monologues.
Joining Smith in this year's show on April 27: Gov. Mark Dayton, former Vice President Walter Mondale, Rep. Keith Ellison, House Speaker Kurt Daudt, vocalists Maria Jette and Tesfa Wondemagegnehu, actresses Sally Wingert and Michelle Hutchison, and many more.
Multi-ticket sponsorships – which include a VIP pre-show reception – start at $500.
