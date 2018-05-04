Skip to Content

Support MinnPost

Inside MinnPost

Sen. Tina Smith returns to the MinnRoast stage for 2018

By MinnPost staff | 03:00 pm
Sen. Tina Smith
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Sen. Tina Smith performing at MinnRoast 2016, as Eric Dayton and Gov. Mark Dayton look on.

Tina Smith traded barbs with Gov. Mark Dayton on the MinnRoast stage for years when she was lieutenant governor. Now, as the junior senator from Minnesota, she'll be flying solo at MinnRoast 2018.

MinnRoast has become a highlight of the Minnesota political calendar, bringing politicians, actors, and journalists together to poke fun at each other in songs, skits, videos, and monologues.

Joining Smith in this year's show on April 27: Gov. Mark Dayton, former Vice President Walter Mondale, Rep. Keith Ellison, House Speaker Kurt Daudt, vocalists Maria Jette and Tesfa Wondemagegnehu, actresses Sally Wingert and Michelle Hutchison, and many more.

 Buy MinnRoast 2018 tickets 

Multi-ticket sponsorships – which include a VIP pre-show reception – start at $500. MinnPost Gold and Platinum members receive a 25% discount on show-only tickets. Become a Gold member by donating $10 or more per month. Gold and Platinum members can email Tanner Curl to receive the discount code.

Get MinnPost's top stories in your inbox

Related Content: 
Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt
Inside MinnPost

House Speaker Kurt Daudt takes the MinnRoast stage for the first time

By MinnPost staff | 04/05/18

MinnPost is happy to announce that Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt will be making his first-ever appearance at this year's MinnRoast. Will he sing, dance, or tell jokes?

Gov. Mark Dayton
Inside MinnPost

Gov. Mark Dayton returns to the MinnRoast stage in 2018

By MinnPost staff | 04/03/18

Dayton has been a staple at MinnRoast for a number of years.