St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter to make his MinnRoast debut
Find out on April 27 at the Historic State Theatre if talent runs in the family when St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter III takes the MinnRoast stage for the very first time.
MinnRoast has become a highlight of the Minnesota political calendar, bringing politicians, actors, singers and journalists together to poke fun at each other in parodies, video sketches, and monologues.
Joining Mayor Carter in this year's show: Sen. Tina Smith, Speaker Kurt Daudt, Mayor Jacob Frey, vocalists Tesfa Wondemagegnehu and Maria Jette, actress Sally Wingert, radio personality Brian "BT" Turner, Prairie Fire Lady Choir, OutLoud! and many more.
Multi-ticket sponsorships – which include a VIP pre-show reception – start at $500. MinnPost Gold and Platinum members receive a 25 percent discount on show-only tickets. Become a Gold member by donating $10 or more per month. Gold and Platinum members can email Tanner Curl to receive the discount code.
