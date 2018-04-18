Skip to Content

Support MinnPost

Inside MinnPost

Tesfa Wondemagegnehu returns to the MinnRoast stage this Friday

By MinnPost staff | 04/23/18
Tesfa Wondemagegnehu performing "Rich State" at MinnRoast 2014
Tesfa Wondemagegnehu
Twitter
Tesfa Wondemagegnehu

Tesfa Wondemagegnehu is the director of Choral Ministries at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Minneapolis. He previously served as the conductor of The Radio Choir from American Public Media and as the assistant artistic director of VocalEssence. Tesfa's booming voice has been the highlight of MinnRoasts past, as you can see above, and we're happy to have him back on stage for this Friday's show.

MinnRoast has become a highlight of the Minnesota political calendar, bringing politicians, actors, singers and journalists together to poke fun at each other in parodies, video sketches, and monologues.

Joining Tesfa in this year's show: U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, actor Tyler Michaels, Mayors Jacob Frey and Melvin Carter, Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt, vocalist Maria Jette, and many more.

 Buy MinnRoast 2018 tickets 

Individual tickets start at $14. MinnPost Gold and Platinum members receive a 25% discount on show-only tickets. Become a Gold member by donating $10 or more per month. Gold and Platinum members can email Tanner Curl to receive the discount code.

And if you can't be there, but want to support MinnPost's nonprofit newsroom, you can donate now. At the show, we'll be raising funds specifically for our 2018 election coverage. With numerous competitive races this year, your support provides the resources our team needs to take you deep into the election and the issues shaping Minnesota's future.

Get MinnPost's top stories in your inbox

Related Content: 
Prairie Fire Lady Choir
Inside MinnPost

Prairie Fire Lady Choir lend their voices to MinnRoast 2018

By MinnPost staff | 04/20/18

Prairie Fire Lady Choir is a Twin Cities-based, all-female a cappella singing group of sixty members.

Rep. Keith Ellison
Inside MinnPost

Council Member Ellison joins Rep. Ellison for MinnRoast 2018 number

By MinnPost staff | 04/18/18

Rep. Keith Ellison joined us via video last year, but he's got his guitar tuned up, and will perform another parody on stage at this year's MinnRoast on April 27.

Tyler Michaels
Inside MinnPost

Rising star Tyler Michaels joins the cast of MinnRoast 2018

By MinnPost staff | 04/16/18

One of the brightest new stars on the Twin Cities theater scene, Tyler Michaels, will make his MinnRoast debut on April 27 at the Historic State Theatre.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Inside MinnPost

Late addition: Sen. Amy Klobuchar to appear in MinnRoast 2018

By MinnPost staff | 04/13/18

MinnPost's biggest event of the year just got bigger: Senior Sen. Amy Klobuchar has agreed to join MinnRoast on April 27 at the Historic State Theatre in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey
Inside MinnPost

Happy Freyday: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey makes his MinnRoast debut

By MinnPost staff | 04/13/18

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s boundless enthusiasm will be on display for the first time at this year's MinnRoast variety show.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter
Inside MinnPost

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter to make his MinnRoast debut

By MinnPost staff | 04/11/18

Find out on April 27 at the Historic State Theatre if talent runs in the family when St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter III takes the MinnRoast stage for the very first time.

Sen. Tina Smith
Inside MinnPost

Sen. Tina Smith returns to the MinnRoast stage for 2018

By MinnPost staff | 04/06/18

Tina Smith traded barbs with Gov. Mark Dayton on the MinnRoast stage for years when she was lieutenant governor. As the junior senator from Minnesota, she'll be flying solo at MinnRoast 2018.

Sally Wingert
Inside MinnPost

Twin Cities theater icon Sally Wingert will join the fun at MinnRoast 2018

By MinnPost staff | 04/09/18

Wingert will bring her outsized talent to MinnRoast this year for the very first time.

Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt
Inside MinnPost

House Speaker Kurt Daudt takes the MinnRoast stage for the first time

By MinnPost staff | 04/05/18

MinnPost is happy to announce that Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt will be making his first-ever appearance at this year's MinnRoast. Will he sing, dance, or tell jokes?

Gov. Mark Dayton
Inside MinnPost

Gov. Mark Dayton returns to the MinnRoast stage in 2018

By MinnPost staff | 04/03/18

Dayton has been a staple at MinnRoast for a number of years.

Related Tags: