Tesfa Wondemagegnehu returns to the MinnRoast stage this Friday
Tesfa Wondemagegnehu is the director of Choral Ministries at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Minneapolis. He previously served as the conductor of The Radio Choir from American Public Media and as the assistant artistic director of VocalEssence. Tesfa's booming voice has been the highlight of MinnRoasts past, as you can see above, and we're happy to have him back on stage for this Friday's show.
MinnRoast has become a highlight of the Minnesota political calendar, bringing politicians, actors, singers and journalists together to poke fun at each other in parodies, video sketches, and monologues.
Joining Tesfa in this year's show: U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, actor Tyler Michaels, Mayors Jacob Frey and Melvin Carter, Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt, vocalist Maria Jette, and many more.
Individual tickets start at $14. MinnPost Gold and Platinum members receive a 25% discount on show-only tickets. Become a Gold member by donating $10 or more per month. Gold and Platinum members can email Tanner Curl to receive the discount code.
And if you can't be there, but want to support MinnPost's nonprofit newsroom, you can donate now. At the show, we'll be raising funds specifically for our 2018 election coverage. With numerous competitive races this year, your support provides the resources our team needs to take you deep into the election and the issues shaping Minnesota's future.
