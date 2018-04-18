Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus group OutLoud! returns to the MinnRoast stage in 2018
We're pleased to announce OutLoud!, an ensemble of the Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus, will once again showcase their talents during MinnRoast this Friday at the Historic State Theatre. Check out the video above to view last year's finale featuring this talented group.
MinnRoast has become a highlight of the Minnesota political calendar, bringing politicians, actors, singers and journalists together to poke fun at each other in parodies, video sketches, and monologues.
Joining OutLoud! in this year's show: U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, Gov. Mark Dayton, actors Sally Wingert and Tyler Michaels, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt, Prairie Fire Lady Choir, Rep. Keith Ellison, former MPR host Gary Eichten, and many more.
Individual tickets start at $14. MinnPost Gold and Platinum members receive a 25% discount on show-only tickets. Become a Gold member by donating $10 or more per month. Gold and Platinum members can email Tanner Curl to receive the discount code.
And if you can't be there, but want to support MinnPost's nonprofit newsroom, you can donate now. At the show, we'll be raising funds specifically for our 2018 election coverage. With numerous competitive races this year, your support provides the resources our team needs to take you deep into the election and the issues shaping Minnesota's future.
