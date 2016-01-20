Twin Cities theater icon Sally Wingert will join the fun at MinnRoast 2018
Actress Sally Wingert has performed in more than 90 productions at the Guthrie Theater since joining the company in 1985. You may have also seen her light up the stage in productions by the Jungle, the Minnesota Jewish Theatre, Theater Latté Da, Mixed Blood and many more. Wingert will bring her outsized talent to MinnRoast this year for the very first time.
MinnRoast has become a highlight of the Minnesota political calendar, bringing politicians, actors, and journalists together to poke fun at each other in songs, skits, videos, and monologues.
Joining Wingert in this year's show on April 27 at the Historic State Theatre: Gov. Mark Dayton, Sen. Tina Smith, Speaker Kurt Daudt, IVEY award winner Tyler Michaels, Mayor Jacob Frey, former MPR host Gary Eichten, and many more.
Multiticket sponsorships – which include a VIP pre-show reception – start at $500. MinnPost Gold and Platinum members receive a 25 percent discount on show-only tickets. Become a Gold member by donating $10 or more per month. Gold and Platinum members can email Tanner Curl to receive the discount code.
