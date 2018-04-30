Work at MinnPost
MinnPost — one of the country’s first and most successful online-only nonprofit news organizations — is hiring.
We’re looking for a reporter who has an interest in politics and public policy, especially as they relate to urban and regional issues (think transit, development and urban planning as well as immigration, jobs and poverty), and the demonstrated ability to find and tell great stories.
The ideal candidate will be comfortable with a ton of responsibility — and a lot of freedom. If you love doing incremental, drip-feed coverage of meetings, hearings and press conferences, this probably isn’t the gig for you. But if you long to explain the how and why of public policy; to contextualize critical issues; to hold public officials accountable for their decisions, MinnPost might be perfect for you.
To apply, please send a cover letter, a résumé, and links to at least a half-dozen pieces of your best work to aputz@minnpost.com. No phone calls, please.
Most Commented