He’s Jacob Frey: Minneapolis mayor’s ‘sweet’ performance at MinnRoast 2018
By MinnPost staff | 02:53 pm
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey channeled his inner Neil Diamond during his inaugural appearance on the Historic State Theatre stage for MinnRoast 2018.
Amid the laughs at MinnRoast, we launched a fundraising campaign for MinnPost’s coverage of the 2018 election. With so many competitive races, donations from readers in any amount will allow our team to do more in-depth coverage of the candidates and the issues shaping the state’s future.
Most Commented