MinnPost Social: May 30 recap of 2018 Legislative Session sold out during member pre-sale
By Tanner Curl | 05/15/18
MinnPost photo by Andrew Wallmeyer
Our next MinnPost Social on May 30 sold out during our members-only presale.
At the event, MinnPost reporter Peter Callaghan and MPR reporter Briana Bierschbach will discuss the 2018 legislative session with editor Andrew Putz.
The event, sponsored by RBC Wealth Management, will take place at Elsie's in Northeast Minneapolis from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
MinnPost members who didn't get tickets may add their names to the waitlist now. Non-members who would like to attend may add their names to the waitlist starting at 7 a.m. CDT on May 16.
More information is available on our event page.
