MinnPost Social: Peter Callaghan and Briana Bierschbach to recap 2018 legislative session on May 30
From tax conformity to school safety, the 2018 Minnesota Legislature has been marked by big issues, many connected to national events. To understand what got done and what it will mean for Minnesota — and for the 2018 elections this fall — join MinnPost reporter Peter Callaghan and former MinnPost reporter and current MPR reporter Briana Bierschbach on Wednesday, May 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Elsie's (729 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413). You'll not only get a recap of the session, but the chance to ask about all the things you've always wanted to know about Minnesota politics.
This lively question and answer session is part of our 2017-18 MinnPost Social event series, presented by Darla Kashian, RBC Wealth Management, in which journalists share insights with audience members in a casual atmosphere that includes a cash bar — and free appetizers.
