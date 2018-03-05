Video: Mayor Melvin Carter’s ‘Brown-Eyed Mayor’ song from MinnRoast 2018
By MinnPost staff | 05/03/18
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter brought down the house when he made his inaugural MinnRoast appearance this year, kicking out the house band and taking over the piano with his rendition of “Brown-Eyed Mayor.”
Amid the laughs at MinnRoast, we launched a fundraising campaign for MinnPost’s in-depth coverage of the 2018 election. With such a large number of competitive races, donations from readers in any amount will allow our team to take Minnesota voters deep into the election and the issues shaping our state’s future.
