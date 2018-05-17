Video: Rep. Ellison and Council Member Ellison sing about Vlad, Stormy and T-Paw
By MinnPost staff | 02:28 pm
At MinnRoast 2018, Rep. Keith Ellison "donned" a blond wig to muse on Vladimir Putin, Robert Mueller and Stormy Daniels, et al., to the tune of "Guantanamera." Minneapolis City Council Member Jeremiah Ellison accompanied on percussion.
