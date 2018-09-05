Video: Sen. Amy Klobuchar on negotiating baby privileges on the Senate floor
By MinnPost staff | 08:29 am
Sen. Amy Klobuchar relays the sad and hilarious story of getting the old white men of the U.S. Senate to change the arcane floor rules for new mother Sen. Tammy Duckworth.
Amid the laughs at MinnRoast, we launched a fundraising campaign for MinnPost’s coverage of the 2018 election. With so many competitive races, donations from readers in any amount will allow our team to do more in-depth coverage of the candidates and the issues shaping the state’s future.
