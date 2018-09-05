Skip to Content

Video: Sen. Amy Klobuchar on negotiating baby privileges on the Senate floor

By MinnPost staff | 08:29 am

Sen. Amy Klobuchar relays the sad and hilarious story of getting the old white men of the U.S. Senate to change the arcane floor rules for new mother Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

