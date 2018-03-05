Skip to Content

Video: Sen. Tina Smith tweaks Dayton and Cruz at MinnRoast 2018

By MinnPost staff | 09:54 am

Minnesota's junior senator jokes about her colleagues, tweaks her former boss, Gov. Dayton, and shares what it's like being an unfamiliar face in Washington, D.C.

