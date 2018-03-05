Video: Sen. Tina Smith tweaks Dayton and Cruz at MinnRoast 2018
By MinnPost staff | 09:54 am
Minnesota's junior senator jokes about her colleagues, tweaks her former boss, Gov. Dayton, and shares what it's like being an unfamiliar face in Washington, D.C.
Amid the laughs at MinnRoast, we launched a fundraising campaign for MinnPost’s coverage of the 2018 election. With so many competitive races, donations from readers in any amount will allow our team to do more in-depth coverage of the candidates and the issues shaping the state’s future.
