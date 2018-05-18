Skip to Content

Support MinnPost

Inside MinnPost

Video: In therapy with Sally Wingert at MinnRoast 2018

By MinnPost staff | 08:39 am

A Democrat, played by Michelle Hutchison, and a Republican, played by JoJo Liebeler, visit their therapist, played by Sally Wingert, to work through their respective struggles with bipartisan co-existence.

Amid the laughs at MinnRoast, we launched a fundraising campaign for MinnPost’s coverage of the 2018 election. With so many competitive races, donations from readers in any amount will allow our team to do more in-depth coverage of the candidates and the issues shaping the state’s future.

Donate now

Get MinnPost's top stories in your inbox

Related Content: 
Rep. Keith Ellison, Minneapolis City Council Member Jeremiah Ellison
Inside MinnPost

Video: Rep. Ellison and Council Member Ellison sing about Vlad, Stormy and T-Paw

By MinnPost staff | 05/18/18

At MinnRoast 2018, Rep. Keith Ellison "donned" a blond wig to muse on Vladimir Putin, Robert Mueller and Stormy Daniels, et al. Minneapolis City Council Member Jeremiah Ellison accompanied.

Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt
Inside MinnPost

Video: Speaker Daudt's mobile mute button

By MinnPost staff | 05/17/18

Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt gets an upgraded — and portable — mute button in this video from MinnRoast 2018.

Rep. Tom Emmer
Inside MinnPost

Video: Rep. Tom Emmer returns with more sit-down stand-up

By MinnPost staff | 05/15/18

The 6th District congressman took the MinnRoast stage for a fourth time.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Inside MinnPost

Video: Sen. Amy Klobuchar on negotiating baby privileges on the Senate floor

By MinnPost staff | 05/11/18

Sen. Amy Klobuchar relays the sad and hilarious story of getting the old white men of the U.S. Senate to change the arcane floor rules for new mother Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

Sen. Tina Smith
Inside MinnPost

Video: Sen. Tina Smith tweaks Dayton and Cruz at MinnRoast 2018

By MinnPost staff | 05/09/18

Minnesota's junior senator jokes about her colleagues, tweaks her former boss, Gov. Dayton, and shares what it's like being an unfamiliar face in Washington.

So good, so good: Mayor Jacob Frey's number from MinnRoast 2018
Inside MinnPost

He’s Jacob Frey: Minneapolis mayor’s ‘sweet’ performance at MinnRoast 2018

By MinnPost staff | 05/04/18

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey channeled his inner Neil Diamond during his inaugural appearance on the Historic State Theatre stage for MinnRoast 2018.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter
Inside MinnPost

Video: Mayor Melvin Carter’s ‘Brown-Eyed Mayor’ song from MinnRoast 2018

By MinnPost staff | 05/03/18

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter was an overwhelming audience favorite when he made his inaugural MinnRoast appearance at the State Theatre on April 27.