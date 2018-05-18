Video: In therapy with Sally Wingert at MinnRoast 2018
By MinnPost staff | 08:39 am
A Democrat, played by Michelle Hutchison, and a Republican, played by JoJo Liebeler, visit their therapist, played by Sally Wingert, to work through their respective struggles with bipartisan co-existence.
Amid the laughs at MinnRoast, we launched a fundraising campaign for MinnPost’s coverage of the 2018 election. With so many competitive races, donations from readers in any amount will allow our team to do more in-depth coverage of the candidates and the issues shaping the state’s future.
Most Commented