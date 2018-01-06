Skip to Content

Support MinnPost

Inside MinnPost

June 2018 MinnPost partner offers to members announced

By Laura Lindsay | 06/01/18

Our next monthly MinnPost members ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5, and feature the following offers:

  • The Ordway Center for Performing Arts — Two tickets to The Capitol Steps: Cheaper Than Therapy on Saturday, June 30, at 7:30 p.m.
  • Minnesota Orchestra — Two pairs of tickets to Beethoven and Berlioz, one for Friday, June 8, at 8 p.m. and one for Saturday, June 9, at 8 p.m.
  • Park Square Theatre — Two pairs of tickets to Ken Ludwig's Bakerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery on Saturday, June 30, at 2 p.m.
  • Dakota Jazz Club — One pair of tickets to Shawn Colvin: An Acoustic Evening on Wednesday, June 6, at 7 p.m.
  • Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus — One pair of tickets to Queen on Saturday, June 16, at 8 p.m. at Ted Mann Concert Hall.

Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.

To take part in this and future giveaways, you must be a MinnPost Gold or Platinum member, have a MinnPost.com user account and be logged in to the site.

Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. on June 5 will be eligible to participate in this month's giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.

If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.

Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our May offers:

  • The Ordway Center for Performing Arts — Broadway Mixtape Live!: Showstoppers
  • Minnesota Orchestra — American Voices: Copland, Bernstein and Barber on AND Britten and Schumann
  • Park Square Theatre — Ken Ludwig's Bakerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
  • Westminster Town Hall Forum — Richard Stengel - Mandela's Way: Lessons for an Uncertain Age
  • Cowles Center for the Performing Arts — Stuart Pimsler Dance & Theater
  • Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus — Queen
  • Cantus — Covers: A Pop Concert

Get MinnPost's top stories in your inbox

Related Tags:

About the Author:

Laura Lindsay

Laura Lindsay

Laura is MinnPost’s Advertising Coordinator. Before coming to MinnPost in 2016, she worked in development and marketing at a Twin Cities youth development organization.