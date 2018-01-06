June 2018 MinnPost partner offers to members announced
Our next monthly MinnPost members ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5, and feature the following offers:
- The Ordway Center for Performing Arts — Two tickets to The Capitol Steps: Cheaper Than Therapy on Saturday, June 30, at 7:30 p.m.
- Minnesota Orchestra — Two pairs of tickets to Beethoven and Berlioz, one for Friday, June 8, at 8 p.m. and one for Saturday, June 9, at 8 p.m.
- Park Square Theatre — Two pairs of tickets to Ken Ludwig's Bakerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery on Saturday, June 30, at 2 p.m.
- Dakota Jazz Club — One pair of tickets to Shawn Colvin: An Acoustic Evening on Wednesday, June 6, at 7 p.m.
- Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus — One pair of tickets to Queen on Saturday, June 16, at 8 p.m. at Ted Mann Concert Hall.
Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.
To take part in this and future giveaways, you must be a MinnPost Gold or Platinum member, have a MinnPost.com user account and be logged in to the site.
Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. on June 5 will be eligible to participate in this month's giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.
If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.
Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our May offers:
- The Ordway Center for Performing Arts — Broadway Mixtape Live!: Showstoppers
- Minnesota Orchestra — American Voices: Copland, Bernstein and Barber on AND Britten and Schumann
- Park Square Theatre — Ken Ludwig's Bakerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
- Westminster Town Hall Forum — Richard Stengel - Mandela's Way: Lessons for an Uncertain Age
- Cowles Center for the Performing Arts — Stuart Pimsler Dance & Theater
- Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus — Queen
- Cantus — Covers: A Pop Concert
Most Commented