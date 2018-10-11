Civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson to be featured guest at MinnPost's 11th Anniversary Celebration
DeRay Mckesson — civil rights activist and author — will be the featured guest at MinnPost's 11th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Mckesson will join MinnPost editor Andrew Putz onstage at the Cowles Center for a wide-ranging conversation about politics, culture and activism. They will also discuss Mckesson's forthcoming book, "On the Other Side of Freedom: The Case for Hope," which is part-memoir, part-manifesto and hopes to inspire a new generation of activists.
The event is a fundraiser for MinnPost. Multi-ticket sponsorship packages are available now and include the pre-program reception. Individual program-only tickets will go on sale at the end of August, with special pre-sale discount prices for MinnPost Gold and Platinum members. More information is available at minnpost.com/11.
Mckesson was working for Minneapolis Public Schools before coming to prominence during the demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri. He is a leading voice in the Black Lives Matter movement and co-founded Campaign Zero, a policy platform to end police violence. Mckesson has spoken at venues from the White House to the Oxford Union and has appeared on TV shows across the political spectrum. He was named No. 11 on Fortune’s World’s Greatest Leaders list and Harvard’s Black Man of the Year in 2016, among his many other accolades.
Currently, Mckesson hosts "Pod Save the People," a podcast that explores news, culture, social justice, and politics through deep conversations with influencers and experts, and the weekly news. Pre-orders of Mckesson's book, set for release on Sept. 4, are available now.
