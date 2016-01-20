MinnPost founders Joel and Laurie Kramer honored with 50 over 50 award
MinnPost would like to congratulate Joel and Laurie Kramer on being named to the 2018 edition of 50 over 50, an annual list that celebrates those over the age of 50 who've had a significant impact on Minnesota and who defy preconceived notions of aging. The list is sponsored by AARP Minnesota and Pollen.
The Kramers became trailblazers in the field of nonprofit digital news in 2007 when they founded MinnPost. After having served as editor and publisher of the Star Tribune, Joel headed up the newsroom, while Laurie brought her deep nonprofit experience to the organization's fundraising. The Kramers stepped away from day-to-day management in 2016, but remain involved on MinnPost's board of directors and as mentors to the staff. Laurie serves as the executive producer of MinnRoast, our annual song-and-skit variety show. Both of the Kramers serve as MinnPost ambassadors to the broader community.
Joel and Laurie have also established the Kramer Fund for MinnPost's Future, which fuels investments in the organization's continued growth and success. (Those who wish to honor the Kramers can make a donation to the fund in their honor.)
Big congrats and many thanks to Joel and Laurie for all the incredible work they've done to make MinnPost what it is today. Quite literally, we wouldn't exist without them.
