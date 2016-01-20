MinnPost to host Facebook Live chat about Election 2018 coverage on Thursday, Aug. 9
This year's election is one of the biggest in Minnesota's recent history. MinnPost is ready to take you beyond the headlines and deep into the issues shaping our state's future.
And this Thursday, Aug. 9, at 12:30 p.m. we want to invite you into our newsroom through Facebook Live. MinnPost editor Andrew Putz, state government reporter Peter Callaghan, and data reporter Greta Kaul will discuss our coverage plans and the factors we're looking at in this year's competitive races.
And we’ll be taking your questions! (Feel free to comment below if you have a question now.)
Anyone on Facebook can watch the live video. Be sure to like our page at facebook.com/minnpost.
If you can't watch the video live, it will be archived on our page for later viewing.
