MinnPost Social: August 23 preview of 2018 election sold out during member pre-sale
By Laura Lindsay | 10:11 am
MinnPost file photo by Andrew Wallmeyer
Our next MinnPost Social on August 23 sold out during the first 6 hours of the members-only presale.
MinnPost members and non-members who didn't get tickets may add their names to the waitlist now.
At the event, MinnPost reporters Sam Brodey and Peter Callaghan will discuss the upcoming 2018 election with editor Andrew Putz.
The event, presented by RBC Wealth Management with supporting sponsor Great River Energy, will take place at Elsie's in Northeast Minneapolis.
More information is available on our event page.
