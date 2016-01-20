MinnPost Social: Peter Callaghan and Sam Brodey to preview Election 2018 on Aug. 23
With four competitive congressional races, two U.S. Senate contests and a governor's race all on the ballot, all eyes will be on Minnesota this fall. To better understand how all those (and more) contests are taking shape, you're invited to join MinnPost writers Sam Brodey and Peter Callaghan from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23, at Elsie's (729 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413).
Sam and Peter will share their insights from the campaign trail and take audience questions about the upcoming election and the Minnesota political scene.
This lively Q&A session is part of our MinnPost Social event series, presented by RBC Wealth Management with supporting sponsor Great River Energy, in which MinnPost journalists share insights with audience members in a casual atmosphere that includes a cash bar — and free appetizers.
