Member pre-sale now open for 11th Anniversary Celebration featuring DeRay Mckesson

Mckesson started his career as an educator, including at Minneapolis Public Schools. He came to prominence for his role in documenting the Ferguson protests and has become a leading advocate around justice for victims of police violence and the end of mass incarceration.

He’s spoken at venues from the White House to the Oxford Union and has appeared on TV shows across the political spectrum. He was named No. 11 on Fortune’s World’s Greatest Leaders list and Harvard’s Black Man of the Year in 2016, among his many other accolades. Mckesson is a leading voice in the Black Lives Matter movement and the co-founder of Campaign Zero, a policy platform to end police violence. He’s also the author of the recently published book, “On the Other Side of Freedom: The Case for Hope.” In the book, Mckesson calls on all Americans to dismantle the legacy of racism and imagine the best of what is possible.

