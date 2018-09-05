Member pre-sale now open for 11th Anniversary Celebration featuring DeRay Mckesson

Member pre-sale is now open for program-only tickets to MinnPost’s 11th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 11 at the Cowles Center. The event will feature a conversation with DeRay Mckesson — the internationally recognized civil rights activist, community organizer, and host of the podcast “Pod Save the People” — and MinnPost Editor Andrew Putz.
Program-only tickets are available for purchase through the Cowles Center box office. MinnPost Silver, Gold and Platinum members should check their email for the pre-sale access code. (If you didn’t receive the email with the code, please email the MinnPost Membership Team at members@minnpost.com for further assistance.)
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Sept. 6, at 11 a.m.
Multiticket sponsorship packages are also available and include a pre-program reception and parking. (Learn more and purchase your sponsorship package at minnpost.com/11.)
Mckesson started his career as an educator, including at Minneapolis Public Schools. He came to prominence for his role in documenting the Ferguson protests and has become a leading advocate around justice for victims of police violence and the end of mass incarceration.
We hope you can join us for this wide-ranging conversation about politics, activism and culture. All proceeds support the work of MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom.
