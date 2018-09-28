October 2018 MinnPost partner offers to members announced

Our next monthly MinnPost members ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 2, and feature the following offers:
- Minnesota Orchestra — One pair of tickets to Shaham Plays Prokofiev on Friday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m.
- Minnesota Opera — Two pairs of vouchers good for any performance in the 2018-19 season.
- Park Square Theatre — Two pairs of tickets to The Agitators on Friday, Oct. 19, at 7:30 p.m.
- VocalEssence — One voucher for two tickets to Music for a Grand Cathedral on Sunday, Oct. 28, at 2 p.m. at Cathedral of Saint Paul
- Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus — One pair of tickets to A Million Reasons to Believe on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 8 p.m. at Ted Mann Concert Hall
- Westminster Town Hall Forum — Two pairs of reserved seats for Mona Hatta-Attisha: What We Can Learn from Flint, Michigan on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at noon
- Cowles Center for Dance and the Performing Arts — One pair of tickets to James Sewell Ballet on the date of your choosing: Oct. 26 at 8 p.m., Oct. 27 at 8 p.m., or Oct. 28 at 2 p.m.
- Dakota Jazz Club — One pair of tickets to Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m.
- Cantus — Two pairs of tickets to Alone Together on Friday, Oct. 26, at 7:30 p.m. at Ordway Concert Hall
Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.
Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. on Oct. 2 will be eligible to participate in this month’s giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.
If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.
Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our September offers:
- University of Minnesota Department of Surgery — Dan Buettner: The David A. Rothenberger Lecture
- Minnesota Orchestra — Season Opening: Osmo Vänskä and Emanuel Ax
- VocalEssence — 50th Anniversary Concert
- Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus — Season tickets to Season 38
- Dakota Jazz Club — Marilyn Scott and the West Coast All-Stars
- Park Square Theatre — Sometimes There’s Wine
No comments yet