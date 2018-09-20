Walker Orenstein joins MinnPost

MinnPost is excited to announce the addition of Walker Orenstein to our reporting staff. Orenstein will cover the environment and workforce issues (including spearheading our “Good Jobs” beat) for the site. His first story — on Wednesday’s gubernatorial debate between Jeff Johnson and Tim Walz, which focused on addressing Minnesota’s worker shortage — appears today.

Before coming to MinnPost, Orenstein spent two years as the state government and politics reporter for The (Tacoma) News Tribune in Washington, where he helped lead aggressive work scrutinizing the behavior of elected officials, cultural problems at state agencies and failings of the local mental health system. Before that, he covered the Washington state Capitol as a contract reporter for the Associated Press.

A graduate of the University of Washington, Orenstein grew up in St. Paul, and his first job in journalism was covering high school hockey for the

MN Hockey Hub

. He can be reached at

worenstein@minnpost.com

, and you can follow him on twitter at

@walkerorenstein

.