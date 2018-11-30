December 2018 MinnPost partner offers to members announced

Our next monthly MinnPost members ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 4, and feature the following offers:

Minnesota Orchestra — Two pairs of tickets to A Christmas Oratorio, one pair for Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. and one pair for Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.

— Two pairs of tickets to A Christmas Oratorio, one pair for Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. and one pair for Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. Minnesota Opera — One pair of vouchers good for any performance in the 2018-19 season

— One pair of vouchers good for any performance in the 2018-19 season Park Square Theatre — Two pairs of tickets to Marie and Rosetta on Friday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

— Two pairs of tickets to Marie and Rosetta on Friday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Dakota Jazz Club — One pair of tickets to Mina Moore on Friday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

— One pair of tickets to Mina Moore on Friday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Cantus — Two pairs of tickets to Christmas with Cantus on Friday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Ordway Concert Hall

Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.

To take part in this and future giveaways, you must be a MinnPost Gold or Platinum member, have a MinnPost.com user account and be logged in to the site.

Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. on Dec. 4 will be eligible to participate in this month’s giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.

If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.

Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our November offers: