MinnPost is hiring a membership manager to oversee our member acquisition and retention efforts.

Currently MinnPost is supported by more than 3,500 members — our most loyal readers who donate between $1 and $999 per year — and member contributions make up almost 20 percent of the organization’s revenue annually. Membership growth is key to MinnPost’s strategy for sustainable increased investment in our mission-driven journalism.

The membership manager will manage and execute campaigns to acquire, retain and upgrade membership support throughout the year. Digital and in-person marketing and relationship-building skills will be crucial to success in this position, connecting MinnPost readers with the essential role they play in making our mission-driven journalism possible through membership. This position is based in Minneapolis and reports to the development director.

Create and execute multi-channel member acquisition and retention campaign messaging (including email, website, social media, etc.)

Analyze and test membership tactics to increase efficiency and refine future strategy

Administer member benefit fulfillment, developing exclusive perks and experiences in coordination with our audience development, sponsorship and editorial teams

Develop exclusive opportunities for member engagement

Ensure prompt and professional customer service (in person, on the phone and online)

Maintain member records within our customer relationship management database

Meet monthly and annual membership revenue goals

In this role, you will:

Ability to craft compelling and inspirational membership appeals

Ability to collaborate with teams and across departments

Ability to effectively communicate with the public about mission-driven journalism toward the goal of member acquisition and loyalty

Attentiveness to detail and a data-driven approach

Fearless attitude toward experimentation, testing and learning

Experience with event planning and/or digital marketing

Experience with customer relationship management software (Salesforce preferred)

Experience with analytics preferred (Salesforce, Google Analytics, MS Excel)

Ideal traits in a candidate:

Anticipated annual salary range of $45,000 to $55,000, based on experience and qualifications. Total compensation package also includes health insurance, 401(k) match, paid time off, paid family leave, and support for professional development. Preferred start date of April 1, 2019.

Since its founding in 2007, MinnPost has established itself as one of the nation’s largest and most successful regional nonprofit news organizations. We focus on coverage of politics, policy and culture for people who care about the future of Minnesota.

While we’re more mature than a start-up, it’s fair to say we’re often called to wear many hats and jump in to help each other when the situation calls for it. We’re committed to maintaining a healthy work-life balance and providing a place for staff to feel supported in their professional growth and achieve ambitious goals.

MinnPost is committed to having a diverse and inclusive staff and encourages people of all backgrounds to apply.

How to apply: Interested candidates should apply here. Position is open until filled, but candidates are encouraged to apply by Feb. 23, 2019.