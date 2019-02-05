MinnPost to participate in event about nonprofit journalism at the U

This Thursday, MinnPost is co-presenting Non-Profit News: Storytelling & The Future of Journalism with the Minnesota Journalism Center at the University of Minnesota. Andy Wallmeyer, MinnPost’s publisher and CEO, will appear alongside Magda Konieczna in a conversation about the evolution and future of nonprofit journalism.

Konieczna is the author of “Journalism Without Profit: Making the News When the Market Fails,” a look at news startups that are rising up as the legacy news business model declines. MinnPost is featured in the book as an example of such a startup using the nonprofit model.

The event is at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs (301 19th Ave S., Minneapolis). It’s free and open to the public, but advanced registration is encouraged. You can register here.