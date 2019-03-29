April 2019 MinnPost partner offers to members announced

Our next monthly MinnPost members ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, and feature the following offers:
- Minnesota Orchestra — Two pairs of tickets to Rivka Conducts Dvořák — one pair for Friday, April 12, at 8 p.m. and one pair for Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m.
- University of Minnesota, Northrop — Four pairs of tickets to David Roussève/REALITY: Halfway to Dawn on Saturday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m.
- Park Square Theatre — One pair of tickets to Marjorie Prime on Wednesday, April 24, at 7:30 p.m.
- Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus — Two tickets to Stiletto Squares: The Divas Edition on Saturday, June 15, at 8 p.m. at Ted Mann Concert Hall
- Dakota Jazz Club — One pair of tickets to A Tribute to Sister Rosetta Tharpe & Marie Knight on Sunday, April 21 at, 7 p.m. AND one pair of tickets to Arturo Sandoval: Blistering Trumpet Superstar on Sunday, April 28, at 9 p.m. AND one pair of tickets to Kevin Eubanks Group: Tonight Show Fame to Six-String Acclaim on Monday, April 29, at 9 p.m.
- Westminster Town Hall Forum — One pair of premium reserved seats to Jonathan Capehart: A Bold Look at Today’s Headlines on Tuesday, April 9, at noon AND one pair of premium reserved seats to Barbara Brown Taylor: Finding God in the Faith of Others on Tuesday, April 30, at noon.
- Minnesota Museum of American Art — One class registration to Weaving: Process & Practice, a two-part class that meets Saturdays, April 20 & 27 from 1-4 p.m. AND one class registration to Screenprinting, a three-part class that meets Saturdays, May 4, 11 & 18 from 1-4 p.m.
Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.
Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. on April 2 will be eligible to participate in this month’s giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.
If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.
Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our March offers:
- Minnesota Orchestra — Vänskä, Currie and Copland
- VocalEssence — The Times They Are A-Changin’
- Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus — Unbreakable
- The Dakota — Veronica Swift with the Benny Green Trio AND Daymé Arocena
- Cantus — When I Grow Up
- Westminster Town Hall Forum — David Hogg: Putting the USA Over the NRA
