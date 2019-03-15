MinnRoast 2019 ticket sales now open to the public

Tickets are now on sale for MinnRoast 2019, our annual song-and-skit variety show featuring Minnesota politicians, journalists and media types.
This year’s show will take place on Friday, April 26, at the State Theatre in Minneapolis. Show-only tickets start at $10 (plus theatre and processing fees), and all proceeds support MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom.
- A multi-ticket Patron package via MinnPost.com (includes the show and exclusive pre-show reception).
- Show-only tickets online via Ticketmaster.
- Show-only tickets in-person only via the State Theatre box office. (In-person box office purchases exclude Ticketmaster fees.)
Are you ready for a long list of big names appearing live or via video this year? Good, because here goes: KARE 11’s Jana Shortal, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Tina Smith, Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, Rep. Jim Hagedorn, Rep. Angie Craig, Rep. Dean Phillips, Rep. Betty McCollum, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Tom Emmer, Rep. Collin Peterson, Rep. Pete Stauber, House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, state Sen. Karin Housley, state Rep. Jamie Long, state Rep. Mike Freiberg, former state Sen. Majority Leader Amy Koch, actress Sally Wingert, actor Bradley Greenwald, singers/songwriters Jim & Terry Walsh, the Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus, and more.
MinnPost Gold and Platinum members receive a 25% discount on show-only tickets. Become a Gold member by donating $10 or more per month. Gold and Platinum members can email our Membership Team to receive the discount code.
