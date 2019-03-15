MinnRoast 2019 ticket sales now open to the public

Scheduled to appear in person or on video: Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, KARE 11’s Jana Shortal, Sen. Tina Smith, House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, Rep. Tom Emmer, and many more.

Tickets are now on sale for MinnRoast 2019, our annual song-and-skit variety show featuring Minnesota politicians, journalists and media types.

This year’s show will take place on Friday, April 26, at the State Theatre in Minneapolis. Show-only tickets start at $10 (plus theatre and processing fees), and all proceeds support MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom.

To get in on the action, you can purchase:

Are you ready for a long list of big names appearing live or via video this year? Good, because here goes: KARE 11’s Jana Shortal, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Tina Smith, Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, Rep. Jim Hagedorn, Rep. Angie Craig, Rep. Dean Phillips, Rep. Betty McCollum, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Tom Emmer, Rep. Collin Peterson, Rep. Pete Stauber, House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, state Sen. Karin Housley, state Rep. Jamie Long, state Rep. Mike Freiberg, former state Sen. Majority Leader Amy Koch, actress Sally Wingert, actor Bradley Greenwald, singers/songwriters Jim & Terry Walsh, the Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus, and more.

What’s going to happen when these people get onstage or on the big screen? You’ll just have to buy tickets to find out.

MinnPost Gold and Platinum members receive a 25% discount on show-only tickets. Become a Gold member by donating $10 or more per month. Gold and Platinum members can email our Membership Team to receive the discount code.