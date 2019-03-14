Sam Brodey wins regional reporting award for MinnPost story on sexual harassment in Rep. Rick Nolan’s office

MinnPost’s former Washington, D.C., correspondent, Sam Brodey, has won the 2018 David Lynch Memorial Regional Reporting Award for his coverage of the handling of sexual harassment allegations in the office of former Minnesota Rep. Rick Nolan. The award is given annually by the Washington Press Club Foundation.

Brodey’s story, “Rep. Rick Nolan’s legislative director left the office amid multiple sexual harassment accusations in 2015. Months later, he was hired by Nolan’s campaign” told the story of multiple sexual harassment allegations against a high-level staffer in Nolan’s office. After the allegations became known to office leadership, the staffer was allowed to resign. Months later, he was hired to work for Nolan’s re-election campaign, putting him in the same professional environment as some of the women whom he had allegedly targeted.

Brodey’s reporting had immediate reverberations in Minnesota politics. In particular, it raised questions about Rep. Nolan’s leadership at a time when he was campaigning for lieutenant governor as former Attorney General Lori Swanson’s running mate. (Swanson and Nolan would go on to lose in the DFL primary.)

This is Brodey’s second Lynch award — he won in 2016 for his story about the Minnesota sugar industry and its influence in Washington, “Preserving the sweet life in Minnesota.”

Brodey shares this year’s award with Dan Freedman of Hearst Newspapers, who was recognized for his reporting on harassment in the office of Connecticut Rep. Elizabeth Esty.

Brodey was MinnPost’s Washington, D.C., correspondent from 2015 to 2019; he recently left MinnPost to write for the Daily Beast.