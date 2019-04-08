Gabe Schneider joins MinnPost as Washington correspondent

Gabe Schneider comes to MinnPost after working as a reporting fellow for the nonprofit Texas Tribune, covering Texas’ 38-member congressional delegation.

MinnPost is excited to announce the newest addition to our reporting staff: Gabe Schneider, who starts today as our Washington correspondent.

Schneider comes to MinnPost after working as a reporting fellow for the nonprofit Texas Tribune, covering Texas’ 38-member congressional delegation. In addition to his work for the Trib, Gabe has contributed stories to The Columbia Journalism Review, Vox, Los Angeles Magazine, and more. A Los Angeles native, he is a graduate of UC San Diego, where he co-founded The Triton, a digital-first, independent, student-run newspaper.

For MinnPost, Schneider will focus his efforts on how national politics and policy affect Minnesota and Minnesotans. He can be reached at gschneider@minnpost.com, and follow him on Twitter at @gabemschneider.