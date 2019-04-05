Gov. Tim Walz to make his MinnRoast debut

After the breakout performances of newcomers like St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter last year, Gov. Tim Walz has some big shoes to fill at MinnRoast 2019. Will the former teacher earn high marks? Or just an “A” for effort? Get your ticket to find out.

One of the highlights of Minnesota’s political calendar, MinnRoast brings politicians, journalists, actors, and singers together each year at the State Theatre to gently skewer Minnesota politics — and each other.

Gov. Walz joins a packed cast including: Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, KARE11’s Jana Shortal, Rep. Tom Emmer, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, the entire Minnesota delegation to the U.S. House, actress Sally Wingert, choral group OutLoud!, and more.

