How the Spring Member Drive ended? (Oh so close to reaching the goal!)

The Spring Member Drive had the goal of inspiring 200 new/renewing members to support MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom. And we got so tantalizingly close to reaching that mark, ending the drive with 193 first-time or rejoining members. So, so close!

Thunderous thanks to those who donated during the drive or at any point in the last year. You’re one of 3,831 generous members who provide crucial support for our team of talented journalists.

And if you’re a non-member and wish we would’ve made goal, here’s something good to know: You can donate right now in any amount and have a huge impact on our work.

DONATE NOW >

Support from readers like you is vital to MinnPost’s in-depth coverage of the politics, policy and culture of Minnesota.

And another round of gratitude-filled applause for the 193 generous new and renewing members who donated during the drive. Here are just a few comments recent supporters shared when they made their donations:

“More in-depth stories than other local media.” — Beth LaBreche, White Bear Lake

“One of the few objective investigative outlets left open in our region to cover important stories. You do a fine job, and I’m proud to be MinnPost supporter!” — Steve Potts, Hibbing

“Unwavering local journalism that provides coverage across our diverse Minnesota communities. Keep up the good work.” — Jeffrey Jacobson, Minneapolis

“Great reporting — also love the comments submitted by your thoughtful readers.” — Jeff Mosner, Park Rapids

“Because local, independent, high quality journalism that covers topics that other papers/news sources won’t is incredibly important for the whole of Minnesota. It keeps our state smart, strong, and tip-top! Thanks MinnPost!” — Sam Helgeson, St. Paul

“I’m supporting MinnPost because I read it and appreciate the content. Quality information and journalism are important to our state and country. I want to help sustain it.” — Maggie Montgomery, Cass Lake

Your donations fuel our nonprofit journalism, your words fill our hearts. Thank you.

DONATE NOW >