Rural challenges, demographic changes highlight topics at MinnPost Social in Collegeville

MinnPost hit the road on Tuesday, April 2, for an event in Collegeville, hosted in partnership with the Eugene J. McCarthy Center for Public Policy & Civic Engagement at St. John’s University and the College of St. Benedict. Part of our MinnPost Social series, the gathering featured a conversation with MinnPost reporters Gregg Aamot and Greta Kaul on the economic forces impacting Greater Minnesota.

Taking questions from the students, community members, and MinnPost readers in attendance, Aamot and Kaul discussed the demographic challenges facing rural communities as they attempt to retain millenials and how those efforts might be more successful as the generational cohort enters their 30s.

Aamot highlighted some of his coverage of how small communities across the state are adapting to new economic realities, including new craft distilleries, mountain bike tourism and the impact mining has on small businesses on the Iron Range.

The reporters also discussed Greater Minnesota’s policy priorities in the current legislative session and whether Gov. Tim Walz has been able to balance his effort to unify the state under the “One Minnesota” banner while maintaining support from the DFL base that is concentrated in the metro.