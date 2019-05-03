May 2019 MinnPost partner offers to members announced

Our next monthly MinnPost members ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, and feature the following offers:
- Minnesota Orchestra — One pair of tickets to Igudesman & Joo on Saturday, May 11 at 8 p.m. AND one pair of tickets to The Tin Forest (a Family Concert) on Sunday, May 12 at 1 p.m.
- Park Square Theatre — One pair of tickets to Marjorie Prime on Thursday, May 16, at 7:30 p.m.
- Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus — Two tickets to Stiletto Squares: The Divas Edition on Saturday, June 15, at 8 p.m. at Ted Mann Concert Hall
- Dakota Jazz Club — One pair of tickets to Thornetta Davis: Queen of Detroit Blues on Saturday, May 11 at 9:30 p.m. AND one pair of tickets to Patricia Barber: Postmodern Jazz Diva on Thursday, May 23 at 9 p.m.
- Minnesota Museum of American Art — One class registration to Plein Air: Painting Outdoors, a two-part class that meets Saturday, June 2 & 9 from 1-4 p.m.
- Cantus — Two pairs of tickets to Covers: A Pop Concert on Saturday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cowles Center
Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.
Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. on May 7 will be eligible to participate in this month’s giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.
If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.
Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our April offers:
- Minnesota Orchestra — Two pairs of tickets to Rivka Conducts Dvořák
- University of Minnesota, Northrop — Four pairs of tickets to David Roussève/REALITY: Halfway to Dawn
- Park Square Theatre — One pair of tickets to Marjorie Prime
- Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus — Two tickets to Stiletto Squares: The Divas Edition
- Dakota Jazz Club — One pair of tickets to A Tribute to Sister Rosetta Tharpe & Marie Knight AND one pair of tickets to Arturo Sandoval: Blistering Trumpet Superstar AND one pair of tickets to Kevin Eubanks Group: Tonight Show Fame to Six-String Acclaim
- Westminster Town Hall Forum — One pair of premium reserved seats to Jonathan Capehart: A Bold Look at Today’s Headlines AND one pair of premium reserved seats to Barbara Brown Taylor: Finding God in the Faith of Others
- Minnesota Museum of American Art — One class registration to Weaving: Process & Practice AND one class registration to Screenprinting
No comments yet