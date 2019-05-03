Inside MinnPost

May 2019 MinnPost partner offers to members announced

By  |

Our next monthly MinnPost members ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, and feature the following offers:

Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.

To take part in this and future giveaways, you must be a MinnPost Gold or Platinum member, have a MinnPost.com user account and be logged in to the site.

Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. on May 7 will be eligible to participate in this month’s giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.

If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.

Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our April offers:

  • Minnesota Orchestra — Two pairs of tickets to Rivka Conducts Dvořák
  • University of Minnesota, Northrop — Four pairs of tickets to David Roussève/REALITY: Halfway to Dawn
  • Park Square Theatre — One pair of tickets to Marjorie Prime
  • Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus — Two tickets to Stiletto Squares: The Divas Edition
  • Dakota Jazz Club — One pair of tickets to A Tribute to Sister Rosetta Tharpe & Marie Knight AND one pair of tickets to Arturo Sandoval: Blistering Trumpet Superstar AND one pair of tickets to Kevin Eubanks Group: Tonight Show Fame to Six-String Acclaim
  • Westminster Town Hall Forum — One pair of premium reserved seats to Jonathan Capehart: A Bold Look at Today’s Headlines AND one pair of premium reserved seats to Barbara Brown Taylor: Finding God in the Faith of Others
  • Minnesota Museum of American Art — One class registration to Weaving: Process & Practice AND one class registration to Screenprinting

No comments yet

Leave a Reply