MinnPost Social features conversation on 2019 legislative session

On Tuesday, 115 MinnPost members and readers sacrificed beautiful spring weather to attend the latest MinnPost Social, where MinnPost reporters Peter Callaghan, Taryn Phaneuf and Walker Orenstein summed up the 2019 legislative session and described how new political dynamics took shape at the state Capitol.

Callaghan discussed the budget deal that was struck and how negotiations were impacted by the personalities of the main players involved, particularly the collegial relationship between Gov. Tim Walz and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka. Also covered were bill proposals that didn’t make it to passage, including a gas tax increase, an emergency insulin assistance program that had looked likely to pass, but didn’t, and gun reform legislation, among others.

Additionally, Phaneuf gave a recap on legislation to increase recruitment of teachers of color and the selection of four new University of Minnesota Board regents, while Orenstein described action and inaction on several environmental issues, including the passage of a measure to address chronic wasting disease in deer and the failure of bills that didn’t pass because of disagreements between the GOP-controlled Senate and the DFL-controlled House.

The conversation was moderated by MinnPost editor Andy Putz. The MinnPost Social series — presented by Great River Energy and RBC Wealth Management — allows MinnPost journalists to share their insights with the public. The events are free for MinnPost members and $10 for nonmembers.