MinnRoast 2019 slide show #3

Over 1,100 Patrons, Sponsors and friends enjoyed MinnPost’s 12th annual variety show on April 26 at the Historic State Theatre in downtown Minneapolis. The show included monologues, songs and videos featuring host Jana Shortal, Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Tom Emmer, actress Sally Wingert, singers Jim and Terry Walsh, and many more.
Hundreds crowded into Rock Bottom Brewery on Hennepin for the pre-show Patron reception. MinnPost contributing photographer Annabelle Marcovici captured the evening.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
MinnRoast Patron Tim Welsh, William Welsh, state Rep. Heather Edelson, Brett Edelson and MinnRoast Patron Jack Dempsey
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
MinnRoast Patrons Jocey Hale, Karen Sternal and Lowell Pickett
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
MinnRoast Patron Larry Lamb, David Hakensen and Judge Michael Davis
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Commissioner of Minnesota Management and Budget Myron Frans, Minneapolis City Attorney Susan Segal, and Gov. Tim Walz's chief of staff Chris Schmitter
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Amanda Rodriguez and Morgan Holmes
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
MinnPost member Kris Wyrobek and MinnRoast Patron Garry Kieves
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Jessica Oaxaca and Hannah Flom
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
MinnRoast Patrons Kevin Armstrong and Lisa Goldson Armstrong
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
MinnPost Member Kathleen Graham and MinnRoast Patron Jim Shaver
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
MinnRoast attendees settling in to their seats for the show.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
MinnPost co-founder Joel Kramer and MinnRoast Patron Ken Roering chatting prior to the show.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
MinnRoast Patron Katie Barrett Kramer and former MinnPost writer Marge Barrett pose for a few selfies before the show begins.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Former state Sen. Becky Lourey hugging MinnRoast Patron Matt Kramer prior to the show.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Marina Luger and MinnRoast Patron Max Musicant chatting before the show.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Rep. Angie Craig and MinnRoast Patron Kevin Armstrong pose for a photo in the State Theatre.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
MinnPost members Rosanne and Michael Monten before the show.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
MinnPost Board Chair Emeritus Lee Lynch enjoying the beginning of the show.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
MinnRoast Patrons Ben and Deb Vander Kooi, MinnRoast Patron Katrina Wallmeyer, and MinnPost member Erika Zabler enjoying the show.
