MinnRoast 2019: State Sen. Karin Housley and Amy Koch try to balance the state budget by playing ‘$55 Billion Pyramid’

State Sen. Karin Housley and former state Sen. Majority Leader Amy Koch performing at MinnRoast 2019.
When state Sen. Karin Housley and former state Sen. Majority Leader Amy Koch took the stage at MinnRoast, they used their appearance to play $55 Billion Pyramid, a game show with the goal of balancing the state budget. Here’s a snippet of their performance:
VIDEO
MinnRoast is not just a night of laughs with some of the biggest names in Minnesota politics and media, it’s also MinnPost’s biggest fundraising event of the year, garnering crucial financial support for our nonprofit newsroom. There’s never a bad time to donate to our in-depth coverage of politics and culture in Minnesota.
If you value the work of our reporters, will you support it with a donation of any amount?
Related Content:
Inside MinnPost
Mayor Melvin Carter stole the show with his MinnRoast debut in 2018. This year, he definitely managed to live up to the hype. Check out video from his performance.
Inside MinnPost
Rep. Tom Emmer used his MinnRoast 2019 appearance to discuss the challenges and joys of leading the GOP's congressional campaign efforts and ends with a tribute to his late friend across the aisle, Tom Rukavina.
Inside MinnPost
Everything’s bigger in Duluth.
About the author:
Tanner Curl is MinnPost's development director. He oversees the organization's fundraising through membership, major gifts, and grants.
No comments yet