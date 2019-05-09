MinnRoast Video: Rep. Tom Emmer on his GOP leadership role and the late Tom Rukavina

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer is a MinnRoast veteran, and this year, he took reader questions from “Mark” in Dayton, Minnesota, talking about his role leading Republican efforts to re-gain the majority in the U.S. House in 2020. Emmer closed his appearance with a tribute to the late Tom Rukavina, a DFLer from the Iron Range who served with Emmer in the Minnesota House.

MinnRoast is not just a night of laughs with some of the biggest names in Minnesota politics and media, it’s also MinnPost’s biggest fundraising event of the year, garnering crucial financial support for our nonprofit newsroom. There’s never a bad time to donate to our in-depth coverage of politics and culture in Minnesota. If you value the work of our reporters, will you support it with a donation of any amount?