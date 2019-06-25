MinnPost is hiring an advertising and sponsorship sales executive

The Advertising and Sponsorship Sales Executive is MinnPost’s sole sales representative, overseeing all aspects of MinnPost’s advertising and sponsorship sales, including the identification and solicitation of sales prospects, development and management of a sales pipeline to meet revenue goals, managing and growing existing and new clients, and the execution and fulfillment of sales agreements. In this position you’ll be responsible for selling both digital, on-site advertising and sponsorship, as well as corporate sponsorship for MinnPost’s live event line-up.

You’ll also play an important role in assisting the Director of Advertising & Sponsorship in strategic decision-making about product mix, pricing, and sales strategy, principally by providing market feedback from clients and prospects.

A successful candidate will be self-directed and entrepreneurial — someone who is strong at new business development and comfortable with working with an evolving product set. A successful candidate will also need to be relationship-oriented, looking to develop and deepen long-term client relationships, especially with corporate partners. You should feel comfortable in a flexible working environment, where you’ll be given substantial responsibility over sales but also plenty of autonomy to succeed.

3 years experience in outside sales or similar experience

Demonstrated success establishing and growing client relationships

Competent with Microsoft Office suite, especially Powerpoint

Excellent interpersonal skills, in addition to strong oral and written communication skills

Must have the ability to travel to meet with clients and attend off-site meetings

Desired Qualifications:

Media sales experience

Sponsorship sales experience

Experience with corporate clients

Experience with nonprofit/public affairs clients

Experience with Salesforce

Anticipated total annual compensation $85,000 – $100,000 via a combination of base salary and commission, as well as health benefits and 401(k) retirement plan.

Candidates can e-mail résumé and cover letter in PDF form to adoerr@minnpost.com. No phone calls, please. Position is open until filled.