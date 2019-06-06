MinnPost wins six SPJ Page One Awards

Each year Minnesota journalists gather to honor the work of their peers at the Society for Professional Journalists Page One Awards. The work of both veteran and newer MinnPost journalists was honored in a range of categories, from continuing coverage to features and arts writing. The awards MinnPost writers received for 2019 showcase their quality and breadth.

Long-time MinnPost Artscape columnist Pamela Espeland took home two awards. She placed first in the “Arts Criticism/Reviews, 50,000+ circulation newspapers” category, which is open to online entries as well. She also won first place in the “Best Independent Blog/Online” category. Judges remarked that her writing is “crisp” and “thoughtful.”

Fellow MinnPost veteran Jim Walsh won first place for “Best Single Feature/Package/Online” for his feature story, “‘A blessing,’ ‘a family,’ and ‘a shame on Minneapolis’: Voices from the Hiawatha Avenue homeless encampment.” Data reporter Greta Kaul’s piece,“Yes, there are earthquakes in the land of 10,000 lakes,” placed third in the same category.

Local government reporter Jessica Lee, who joined the MinnPost staff just last summer, took first place in “Best Continuing Coverage/Online” for her stories on Minneapolis housing issues.

Finally, Sam Brodey , who now works for

The Daily Beast

,

All of the 2019 SPJ Page One winners can be found here.

MinnPost would like to congratulate its journalists. We are proud of the work they do and feel honored to be able to call them colleagues.