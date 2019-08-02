Nonprofit, nonpartisan journalism. Supported by readers.

Donate
Inside MinnPost

August 2019 MinnPost partner offers announced

By  |

Gold and Platinum member benefitsOur next monthly MinnPost member ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, and feature the following offers:

Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.


To take part in this and future giveaways, you must be a MinnPost Gold or Platinum member, have a MinnPost.com user account and be logged in to the site.

Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. on August 6 will be eligible to participate in this month’s giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.

If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.

Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our July offers:

  • Minnesota Orchestra — One pair of tickets to Karen Gomyo Plays Piazzolla’s Four Seasons
  • Park Square Theatre — One pair of tickets to Jefferson Township Sparkling Junior Pageant
  • Dakota Jazz Club — One pair of tickets to Nachito Herrera AND one pair of tickets to Huntertones AND one pair of tickets to Firefall

You can also learn about all our free newsletter options.

No comments yet

Leave a Reply