MinnPost Social conversation focuses on PolyMet, Twin Metals

On Tuesday, over 100 MinnPost members and readers gathered at Elsie’s in Minneapolis to hear from MinnPost reporter Walker Orenstein on the state of Minnesota’s most pressing environmental issues.

Orenstein reviewed his recent trip to northern Minnesota, where he spoke with local residents in Ely about their mixed views on the proposed Twin Metals mine. While sharing photos from his visits to the proposed PolyMet and Twin Metals sites, Orenstein dug into some of the safety concerns posed by environmental groups about the projects, as well as the responses from the mining companies.

Orenstein also expanded on his recent interview with Gov. Tim Walz, during which the governor discussed the PolyMet and Twin Metals mining projects, including his concerns about economic and environmental issues. Orenstein also touched on the 2020 presidential race, noting that several Democratic candidates have taken positions on the Enbridge’s Line 3 project (including, most recently, Sen. Elizabeth Warren), while Sen. Amy Klobuchar has maintained a neutral stance.



The question-and-answer session was moderated by MinnPost editor Andy Putz. The MinnPost Social series — presented by Great River Energy and RBC Wealth Management — allows MinnPost journalists to share their insights with the public. The events are free for MinnPost members and $10 for nonmembers.

Join now at $10/month to get exclusive pre-sale access to tickets for future MinnPost Social events!