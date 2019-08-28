Washington Post columnist and Minnesota native Brian Klaas to be featured guest at MinnPost’s 12th Anniversary Celebration

We’re excited to announce that Brian Klaas, a columnist for The Washington Post and a professor of global politics at University College London, will be the featured guest at Defending Democracy, MinnPost’s 12th Anniversary Celebration, on Monday, Nov. 18.

Klaas will join MinnPost editor Andrew Putz onstage at the Cowles Center for an in-depth conversation on the threats facing democracy across the globe and how those trends can be reversed. A native of Golden Valley, Klaas is the author of several books about democracy and authoritarianism, most recently “How to Rig an Election,” and is the host of the popular podcast “Power Corrupts.”

The event is a fundraiser for MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom. Multiticket Patron packages are available now and include the pre-program reception. Individual tickets will go on sale in October, with special presale discount prices for MinnPost Gold and Platinum members.

Full details are available at minnpost.com/defendingdemocracy.



Having served as an adviser to governments, NATO, the European Union, international NGOs, and international politicians, Klaas’ research has taken him across the globe. He’s also a frequent expert guest on international news outlets, including CNN, BBC, NPR, and Bloomberg. His writing and research has recently been featured in The New York Times, The Guardian, Foreign Affairs, and The Financial Times.

Klaas graduated from Hopkins High School and Carleton College before obtaining his doctorate from the University of Oxford. Even though he’s lived in the United Kingdom for more than eight years, Klaas has seen a Minnesota Twins game at the Metrodome or Target Field every year of his life and has attended all the Vikings games held in London since 2013.

This event has become a much anticipated tradition for our community, engaging MinnPost readers with thoughtful conversations and raising crucial funds for our nonprofit journalism. We hope to see you there!

