MinnPost’s reporting: ‘This is something I cannot take for granted’

When people give to MinnPost, we ask what inspired them to do so. A recent member quote really stuck out to me. Sustaining Member Jane Bygness said, “I have been reading MinnPost every day for the last year or two and I really appreciate your good reporting. I realize this is something I cannot take for granted so I’m willing to support it.”

Don’t take independent media for granted. If you read MinnPost, now’s the time to support MinnPost. If you’re looking forward to catching up on next year’s legislative session, next week’s local arts and culture events, or the 2020 election, it’s no time to sit on the sidelines. The reality is, we cannot do our in-depth reporting without your support.

Tomorrow is the last day of our Fall Member Drive. We still need to hear from 10 new/renewing members (so close!) by midnight tomorrow to reach our Fall Member Drive goal of 150 and make sure we’re fully funded in the months ahead. So we ask you, will you donate $8/month right now to support the news and analysis you depend on?

♥ YES, I’LL DONATE NOW



If, like Jane, you regularly read MinnPost to stay informed on the politics and people shaping Minnesota, we need your help to power our nonprofit newsroom. Will you make our reporting possible with a donation today?

THANK YOU to everyone who has given during the Fall Member Drive so far! Here are a few more member quotes:

“A strong democracy relies on strong journalism.” — Byron Rice, Richfield

“Reporting from DC is really impressive and much needed right now. I also really appreciate your insightful reporting in MN. I depend on your insights.” — Dawne White, St. Paul

“In-depth coverage of Minnesota news often on topics I don’t read or hear about anywhere else.” — Anonymous donor, Shoreview

“In-depth reporting of the major issues — statewide and nationally — of the day. MinnPost is always the first stop in the morning!” — Kevin Koischke, Carlos, Minnesota

Thank you for your support!

♥ YES, I’LL DONATE NOW