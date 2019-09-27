October 2019 MinnPost partner offers announced

Our next monthly MinnPost member ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and feature the following offers:
- Minnesota Orchestra — Two vouchers, each good for two tickets to any of 10 eligible concerts from Nov. 2019 to May 2020. Eligible concerts include Vaughan Williams’ “Dona Nobis Pacem,” Handel’s “Messiah,” and others. Season info.
- Minnesota Opera — Two pairs of vouchers, each good for any 2019-2020 season performance. (Some date restrictions may apply.)
- University of Minnesota, Northrop — One pair of tickets to Dorrance Dance on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 7:30 p.m. AND two pairs of tickets to Black Grace on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m.
- VocalEssence — One pair of tickets to What a Mighty God on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 4 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi.
- Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus — One pair of tickets to Bell Boys on Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. at Ted Mann Concert Hall.
- Westminster Town Hall Forum — Two pairs of premium reserved seats for Jim Sciutto: Inside Russia and China’s Secret Operations on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at noon.
- Cantus — Two pairs of tickets to One Giant Leap on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 7:30 p.m. at Ordway Concert Hall
- Schubert Club — One pair of tickets to David Greilsammer, piano on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the James J. Hill Center in St. Paul AND one pair of tickets to Accordo on Monday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Minneapolis.
- Dakota — One pair of tickets to Davina and the Vagabonds & Hot Club of Cowtown on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 9:30 p.m. AND one pair of tickets to Lori Dokken Presents: I Am Woman, Hear Me Roar on Friday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m.
Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.
To take part in this and future giveaways, you must be a MinnPost Gold or Platinum member, have a MinnPost.com user account and be logged in to the site.
Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. on October 1 will be eligible to participate in this month’s giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.
If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.
Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our September offers:
- Minnesota Orchestra — Two vouchers, each good for two tickets to any of 11 eligible concerts
- University of Minnesota, Northop — One pair of tickets to Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre: The Great Gatsby AND two pairs of tickets to Branford Marsalis and Jean-Willy Kunz
- VocalEssence — One pair of tickets to Divine Light
- Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus — One pair of tickets to Bell Boys
- Westminster Town Hall Forum — Two pairs of premium reserved seats for Kathleen Belew: White Power and Paramilitary America
- Minnesota Museum of American Art — Admission for two (including one drink ticket per person) to the exhibit opening party for History is Not Here: Art and the Arab Imaginary
- Schubert Club — One pair of tickets to Montrose Trio AND one pair of tickets to David Greilsammer, piano
- Dakota — One pair of tickets to Songs of Sinatra w/ the Andrew Walesch Big Band AND one pair of tickets to Toko Telo feat. D’Gary, Monika Njava & Joël Rabesolo
No comments yet